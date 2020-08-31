Music of Monday, 31 August 2020

Akwaboah features his father on ‘Awerekyekyere’ remix

play videoAkwaboah Senior features his son on remix of ‘Awerekyekyere’

Highlife musician Akwaboah has featured his father on a remix version of the latter’s ‘Awerekyekyere’ song.



The masterpiece, recorded live, displays the lyrical finesse and strong connection between father and son–highlife veteran Kwadwo Akwaboah Snr and Akwaboah Jnr.



Released on the occasion on his birthday 30 August 2020, Akwaboah deems it an honour to have a remix version of his father’s song with him, describing it as “a timeless song that will be played for generations to come.”



