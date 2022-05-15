Akwaaba Festivals 22 to be launched Wednesday

Entertainment of Sunday, 15 May 2022

The most anticipated launch of Akwaaba Festival 2022 has been rescheduled for Wednesday May 18, 2022.



The event, which will take place at the National Theatre in Accra, will allow local producers, content creators and service providers the opportunity to exhibit their creativity.



The event, organized by Ceejay Multimedia, will also allow for participants to experience the rich history of Ghana’s tradition and culture.



The Akwaaba Festival is also expected to boost the Ghanaian economy by influencing and attracting investors into the country, boosting the confidence of the diaspora in Ghanaian tradition and Culture, and spurring confidence in made in Ghana products.



Under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration; the Ministry of Trade and Industry; the Ghana Tourism Authority; the National Commission on Culture; and the National Theatre Executive Board, the event will receive a keynote address from Dr. Awal Mohammed.



According to Joe Osae, the Project Director for the Akwaaba Festivals, some of the items lined up for the event are a video documentary on some tourist sites in Ghana (See Ghana), and a comedy/drama.



There would also be cultural displays by cultural troupes on various indigenous Ghanaian dances and songs, a food bazaar, a photo session highlighting what people wore, and a capture of the event overview.



See the full program lineup below:



