Akwaaba Festival’22: Ghana are you ready!

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: Ceejay Multimedia

The National Theatre of Ghana will host the maiden edition of the Akwaaba Festival slated for Thursday 4th to Saturday 6th of August



Activities for the 3-day Arts and Culture Festival will include Exhibitions and Sales of Ghanaian art and craft, traditional textiles and accessories, local beverages food bazaar, and more, livened with authentic Ghanaian music from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm daily.



An evening of entertainment will climax the 3-day Festival on Saturday 6th August from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm in the main auditorium of the National Theatre, Accra featuring: Cultural dances, Theatre and Drama Shows, Hi-life time, the Wear Ghana Show, Documentaries on Ghana’s Tourism and the Evolution of Ghana Music and the Miss Akwaaba Beauty Pageant.



Get ready for an unforgettable experience of the whole Ghanaian culture and heritage brought alive under one roof of the National Theatre at Akwaaba Fest’22



Akwaaba Fest ‘22 welcomes the general public and members of the Diaspora from August 4 to 6.



Akwaaba Fest’22 is brought to you under the auspices of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and

its affiliated ministries, and powered by Ceejay Multimedia.



Interested Sponsors and Exhibitors should kindly contact the Akwaaba Fest ’22 Secretariat at +233 302 220 715 or 024 215 7111 or 024 520 0401.



You may also visit our website at: www.akwaabafestivals.com



Akwaaba Fest ’22; telling the rich history and traditions of the Ghanaian culture and hospitality!



Akwaaba Festival’22 ….. Welcome to Ghana!!