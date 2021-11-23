Akufo-Addo sees tourism, arts and culture industry as a big deal - Mark Okraku Mantey

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 November 2021

Source: www.etvghana.com

Deputy Minister for Tourism, Arts & Culture Mark Okraku-Mantey has said that the arts and tourism industry is a big deal for the President.



He revealed that President Akufo-Addo views the ministry as more of a business tool than a governance tool.



The Minister, during an interview on Happy FM’s ‘Showbiz Xtra’ show hosted by Doctar Cann, expressed: “President Akufo-Addo sees this industry as a big deal. When he called me to become the deputy, what he said was that he does not need research to know that the industry is a good industry.



"The pictures are all over the world. In many developed countries, tourism is a big deal. And for the creative aspect, he knows how creative individuals In the West are rich.



"So, he doesn’t need any research to let him know that investing in this industry will bring profit.”



Mark added that because of the business mindset the President has about the industry, he decided to choose two business-minded persons to spearhead the ministry. Thus, the Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture Hon. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal and himself were selected to ensure the growth of the industry.



Speaking on what they are doing to rake in revenue for the ministry, Mark shared that he has been appointed as Board Chair for the commission of Culture in order to allow the honourable minister “look for more money” for the Ministry.



Mark Okraku Mantey was appointed as the Deputy Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture earlier this year.



As a Deputy Minister, he works with sector Minister Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal to ensure the growth of the entertainment industry.