‘Akufo-Addo’s government is satanic and oppressive’- Nigerian Bishop

A Nigerian bishop has described the Nana-Addo-led administration as satanic and oppressive in a viral video.

According to the Nigerian clergyman, whose name and church is yet to be known, the New Patriotic Party’s government under president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been characterized by poor leadership, injustice and the oppression of the basic rights of Ghanaians.

He added that, the bad condition of living under his government has compelled Ghanaians to constantly protest against the government.

“This is a warning to Ghanaians and the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, your government has failed the people. Your government is satanic, your government is oppressive. You are oppressing the people of Ghana and this is why people would continue to protest against your government,” the prophet made these assertions in a viral social media video.

The Prophet predicted that the NPP is heading for a tragic defeat in the 2024 general elections should the party fail to change the current situation of economic hardship and improve the living condition of Ghanaians.

He said, “you have to read just your economic policies. The hardship in Ghana will cost your government. The ruling party will lose if there is an election today.”

He also called on the country and the NPP to pray against all terminal illness that may befall the president.

