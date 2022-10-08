‘Akufo-Addo’s government is satanic and oppressive’- Nigerian Bishop

Tabloid News of Saturday, 8 October 2022

A Nigerian bishop has described the Nana-Addo-led administration as satanic and oppressive in a viral video.



According to the Nigerian clergyman, whose name and church is yet to be known, the New Patriotic Party’s government under president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been characterized by poor leadership, injustice and the oppression of the basic rights of Ghanaians.



He added that, the bad condition of living under his government has compelled Ghanaians to constantly protest against the government.



“This is a warning to Ghanaians and the president of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, your government has failed the people. Your government is satanic, your government is oppressive. You are oppressing the people of Ghana and this is why people would continue to protest against your government,” the prophet made these assertions in a viral social media video.



The Prophet predicted that the NPP is heading for a tragic defeat in the 2024 general elections should the party fail to change the current situation of economic hardship and improve the living condition of Ghanaians.



He said, “you have to read just your economic policies. The hardship in Ghana will cost your government. The ruling party will lose if there is an election today.”



He also called on the country and the NPP to pray against all terminal illness that may befall the president.



Here is the video of the Prophet describing the government as satanic





But this is not a prophecy ???? Everybody knows that the nxt Npp government will loss the election even Nana Addo himself knows ???? The pastor should prophesied for Nigerians — AkwasiNyamekye (@Macjorge65) October 8, 2022

mahama ein advertisement team be solid oo..man moved from ghana to nigeria to advertise ein body???????????? — khendrick???? (@_khendrick) October 8, 2022

Remember he brought Osofia from Nigeria to campaign for him in the last election ?? I don’t know but Im convinced mahama has a team in Nigeria with this — Name Cannot Be Blank (@oooooOps_11) October 8, 2022

God loves Nana Akufo-Addo that is why he is being warned.



Personally, I agree. Even in the realm of men, Nana Addo is more loved than Mahama, who Ghanaians insulted over dumsor alone. Today, same Ghanaians cannot malign Nana Addo in the same manner/with same words. That's love. — Mirpuri???? (@InterBoy1908) October 8, 2022

