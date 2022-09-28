Akufo-Addo’s alleged copyright breach: Sarkodie backs Kirani Ayat

Entertainment of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Ghanaian musician, Sarkodie, has thrown his weight behind his colleague, Kirani Ayat, who is currently ‘fighting’ President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Ghana Tourism Authority for using his video without his consent.



This was after President Akufo-Addo’s social media handles captured footage from Kirani Ayat’s ‘Guda’ music video being used as a tool to promote the country’s tourism.



A displeased Ayat who saw his work being used without his permission noted that he spent his all in making the video without aid from anyone and yet he was not compensated after his content was used.



"The president of Ghana has used my video “GUDA” in this ad to promote Ghana. I was actively reaching out to the Ministry of Tourism in 2018/19 to use this video to push tourism in the North and got NO reply, yet today it’s in an ad and no one reached out to me for permission," he earlier wrote.



“Whoever worked on this video should’ve reached out to the rightful content owners before proceeding. I spent my all in making GUDA possible, I’m sure you were paid for this job, where is my cut?” he added.



The musician’s concern has since attracted the attention of stakeholders including the Ghana Tourism Authority who have issued a press statement to dispel Ayat’s claims.



“This video has been played several times locally and internationally without any issue. The content was used in accordance with the terms agreed with the agency and not as being alleged,” part of the statement read.



The development has sparked interest from players in the entertainment industry and beyond, with many launching a ‘Compensate Ayat’ social media campaign.



Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie, also backs the campaign.



“We (creatives) do a lot to put our country out there, attracting a lot of tourists x investors that translates to money to help nation building yet that’s one sector with no support… I feel my brother and support him especially if he actually reached out and didn’t get help,” Sarkodie's tweet read.



