Akufo-Addo must be forced to declare his stance on LGBTQ+ debate – Oboy Siki

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 October 2021

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Popular Kumawood actor, Dada Santo also known in the movie industry as Oboy Siki, has challenged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to break his silence on the ongoing discussions on the LGBTQ+ Bill.



According to the veteran actor, the president cannot keep mute on the subject which has sparked national debate.



Speaking on Angel FM’s Drive Show on Wednesday, the deafening silence of the President on the matter has been the reason for the pressure mounted on the country to accept same sex marriage.



He added that policy makers have done the nation a great dis-service on the issues of the LGBTQ+ especially the president since he had the opportunity to boldly make his position known globally on BBC but instead ‘beat around the bush’.



“Our leaders in this country are not helping, that is why we have gotten where are today because this is the third time the whites are piling pressure on us to accept this same sex marriage act which should really tell you how serious they are to get us involved”



“So he should come out publicly because I’m daring him to come out or go to BBC and tell the world in plain words that he will not accept the same sex marriage in his country”, Oboy Siki said.



The President had in February 2021, during the ordination of the second Archbishop of the Anglican church held in Asante Mampong, indicated that he would not accept the legalisation of the rights of LGBTQ+ community.



But the actor still believes the President has done the nation a lot of disservice by not declaring his stance.



“But when Nana Akufo-Addo was interviewed on BBC to declare the country’s stand, he refused to give a direct and bold response to the question but rather beat around the bush”



“And this is what we call hypocrisy, you had the biggest platform in the world like BBC to make a global declaration but did not utilize the chance given but rather went to stand at a corner to speak to only a small congregation and not all Ghanaians entirely let alone the World” he told host Quophi Okyeame.



He concluded that President Akufo-Addo’s silence surrounding same sex marriage as well as the anti LGBTQ+bill is due to his fear of being denied loans from some European countries.