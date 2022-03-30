Akufo-Addo mobbed after Ghana qualified for the World Cup in Qatar

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akufo-Addo celebrates birthday



Jubilee House staff sing birthday songs for Akufo-Addo



Ghana qualifies for World Cup



President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was mobbed in the Jubilee House by some staff and members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as they joined him to celebrate his birthday and Ghana's qualification for the World Cup.



In a video that has since gone viral, the president was seen with the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as the staff chanted in Twi' Oy3 y3 koraa Nana b3ba', which translates into English "whatever anyone does, Nana will still reign."



These chants and screams by the people were followed by a happy birthday song for the president, who was adorned in a white shirt beaming with smiles.



The NPP general secretary, John Boadu, along with workers supporting the president in his administration, stormed his chambers to congratulate him and praise him for clocking three victories.



Without any order, the president, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, celebrated his 78th birthday; he also successfully had parliamentarians re-introduce and pass the E-Levy bill.



The day's climax saw the Ghana Blacks Stars winning their ticket to the World Cup with a 1-1 draw against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



All these happenings on March 29, 2022, have had many Ghanaians on social media asserting that the president of Ghana was the happiest man in the country.



This followed a phone call the president placed to the Black Stars Coach, Otto Addo, after the team qualified for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.



In a message to the coach:



"Well done, Well done, but when you come here, we are going to kidnap you; we are not going to allow you to go back to Dortmund. So be very careful because you are not going to leave Ghana again.



"Thank you, I appreciate it; it's the best possible Birthday present I could have had. The news of your birthday qualification for the World Cup is excellent. I don't think we are sleeping tonight.



"Congratulations to you, and congratulations to the boys, captain Partey and I'm hoping that I see you tomorrow when you come in."



