Akufo-Addo is the most corrupt president I've ever seen – Oboy Siki

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor, Nana Kofi Agyemang popularly known as Oboy Siki has stated Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is the most corrupt president in the history of Ghana.



He noted that President Akufo-Addo was labeled as 'incorruptible' by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the campaign period but has performed abysmally in the fight against corruption.



He attributed his assertion to President Akufo-Addo’s failure to deal with corruption-related scandals that are related to the government and seems unperturbed about the situation.



Speaking in an interview with GHPage TV on Wednesday, August 7, 2023, Oboy Siki asserted that the level of corruption under the watch of Akufo-Addo as president surpasses the previous government.



“Nana Addo was touted by the NPP as ‘incorruptible’ but currently, since I was born into this world, he [Akufo-addo] is the only president I have seen with the highest level of corruption, but NPP lied to us that he is not corrupt.



“When he [Akufo-Addo] visited Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, he [Otumfuo] said I know you very well, and you wouldn’t need money for anything because you’ve lived your life already but leave a legacy behind. According to the current happenings, he [Akufo-Addo] did not heed his [Otumfuo] advice,” the actor said.



Oboy Siki justified his assertion by pinpointing some of the corruption-related scandals that the Akufo-Addo-led government failed to deal with.



“Initially, If you want to see Akufo-Addo at the presidency, you have to pay. The ‘cash-for-seat scandal amounting to $20,000.’ That was the moment he failed [the fight against corruption].



“Akufo-Addo has a new title called ‘clearing agent’ because he has not been able to clear himself from various government scandals, including the PDS scandal, the Galamsey scandal, and others,” he noted.



BS/BB



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the launch of the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards on GhanaWeb TV below:











Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



You can also watch some of our programmes below.







Watch the latest Nkommo Wo Ho with Maame Akua Kyei on GhanaWeb TV here:



