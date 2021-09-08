Akufo-Addo is doing his best, NPP didn't disappoint Ghana - Agya Koo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Agya Koo has praised President Akufo-Addo and the NPP



• He has stated that the party is on course when it comes to the development of Ghana



• According to him, the government is blessed by God





Kumawood actor Agya Koo has lauded the New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for a remarkable performance in government.



According to the actor who is a staunch supporter of the NPP, no false reportage can dent the reputation of the ruling government as he believes the governing party are working towards the development of the nation.



He made this known in a video on Facebook in response to a news story that claimed the actor had advised parents to send their children abroad due to the current insecurities.



Denying these claims, he stated that, the president is doing his best when it comes to managing the country. The popular actor added that very soon Ghanaians living abroad will return home as the NPP is on course in transforming Ghana.



"They claim I have issued a strong warning to parents to send their children abroad. Those circulating the news did not call me to confirm the story.



"I never said that, as we know, they couldn't even provide a voice or a video of me saying that. Just because I am famous and also close to the NPP, they want to say this to disgrace the party but I want to let them know that this cannot shame the party. The NPP has been blessed by God, everything they are doing has been accepted by Ghanaians and those abroad. I am personally delighted; they didn't disappoint the people. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is doing his best for the country, very soon no Ghanaian will love to travel abroad. A majority of Ghanaians living abroad are looking forward to returning to the country," said Agya Koo in a video posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, September 8, 2021.





Watch the video below:





