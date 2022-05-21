Akufo-Addo has failed woefully, Ghanaians shouldn't have given him another chance - Oboy Siki

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 May 2022

Veteran Ghanaian actor, Oboy Siki, has added his voice to the prevailing economic hardship Ghananains currently face in the country.



To the actor, the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is to blame for the current economic woes.



According to him, Nana Addo, in his era as president, has not faced any strong challenges compared to other presidents, especially former President John Dramani Mahama, who had to deal with dumsor.



The only challenge, Nana Addo can say he is faced with, he said, is the Coronavirus pandemic, but even with that, Ghana as a country benefited from the global interventions put in place.



"Mahama's appointees helped him to overcome his greatest challenge, dumsor...So Nana Addo was lucky, he didn't face any dumsor challenge. His only challenge is the Coronavirus pandemic, even with that, we have benefitted from it. We received a lot of help globally. This government started very well, and Nana Addo's first term was good. Ghanaians shouldn't have voted for him again after his first term. That election is the cause of all these woes," he stated.



Oboy Siki made these comments in an interview with Kofi Adoma Nwanwanii on Kofi TV.



When asked by the host to explain why Ghanaians shouldn't have voted for Nana Addo again, he said, "He had no vision for the next 4 years. He implemented all of his vision in the first 4 years. Free education, One District one factory etc...Planting for Food and Jobs has failed. They invested so much money in that area but where are the results? Where are even the youth they claimed they employed in that category? the 1D1F has also failed."



To emphasise his argument, he explained that "...all the policies of Nana Addo have failed except for free education."



Meanwhile, in a latest BBC documentary, Ghana has been described as the most expensive country in Africa.



“In Africa, Ghana is one of the most expensive countries to live in, prices of goods and services have increased sharply since the beginning of the pandemic and some say the situation is becoming unbearable. Rising fuel and food prices are affecting all parts of society…,” the journalist, Mark Mprim, mentioned in his introduction.