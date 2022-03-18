Akufo-Addo follows these celebrities on social media

Entertainment of Friday, 18 March 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Often than not, the social media accounts of presidents do not follow as many influential other people in the showbiz circles, and it is for very understandable reasons.
For instance, in America, President Biden follows only 12 people: his wife Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, a few of his aides, the official account of the White House, and the wife of John Legend, Chrissy Teigen.
In the case of Ghana, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's official Instagram account, with over 1.4 million followers, follows 45 people.
Among the list of the people he follows are people you wouldn't believe will make his list but yet are on it.
This list also perhaps lends more credence to the infamous alias of the president, "Nana Show Boy," or "Nana Guy Guy."
Scroll to see 20 out of the 45 celebrities the president follows on Instagram:
Okyeame Kwame
Sarkodie
Mr Eazi
D-Black
Stonebwoy
Shatta Wale
Emelia Brobbey
A Plus
Bibi Bright
Priscilla Opoku Agyeman
Claudia Lumor
Afua Rida
Bismark the Joke
Funny Face
Pappy Kojo
Flow King Stone
Nathaniel Attoh
Aaron Adasti
Reverend Gideon Danso
TwinsDntBeg
Fiifi Folson