Akufo-Addo, Kufuor, Nana Konadu Agyemang, others grace ‘Pat Thomas Highlife Night’ concert

Entertainment of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Source: Razznews

The Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) was filled to capacity on Friday, August 4, 2023, as music lovers from all over Ghana gathered to celebrate the life and music of legendary Highlife musician Pat Thomas.



The “Pat Thomas Highlife Night” concert was a star-studded event, with performances by some of Ghana’s biggest music stars, including KK Fosu, Kwabena Kwabena, Okyeame Kwame, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Oheneba Kissi and Sherifa Gunu.



The concert also featured special appearances by former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, and aspiring presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Alan Kyeremanten.



The concert was a celebration of Pat Thomas’s long and illustrious career in music.



Pat Thomas is a highlife legend, and his songs have been enjoyed by generations of fans. He is known for his hit songs such as “Sika Ye Mogya” and “Mewo Akoma”.



The concert was also a way to raise money for the Pat Thomas Music Foundation in order to set up a music school at Agona in the Ashanti Region to train young talents.



The “Pat Thomas Highlife Night” concert was a huge success. The audience was treated to a night of great music, and they were able to celebrate the life and music of one of Ghana’s most beloved musicians.



Watch how President Akufo-Addo arrived at the concert:



