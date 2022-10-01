Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, Shatta Wale are all 'comedians' - Jacinta

Entertainment of Saturday, 1 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Famous female comedienne, Jacinta Ocansey, has opined that several people are comedians but do not like the brand because of the classification of comedy as an unserious profession.



According to her, personalities like President Akufo Addo, Bawumia, and Shatta Wale can be classified as comedians because of their humorous personalities.



"There are so many comedians in this country today, it’s just that they have not called themselves comedians, but they are comedians, we know them", she said.



"Shatta Wale is one of them, Abeiku Santana is one of them, Nana Addo is one of them, Bawumia is one of them", Jacinta Ocansey explained to Akwasi Aboagye on entertainment review show on Peace FM monitored by GhanaWeb.



In her opinion, comedy is one of the most respected professions in the world, however, it is unfortunate some people only look at it in a myopic manner.



"My profession is one of the most respected professions in the world," she added.

She lamented the lack of support comedians receive.



Jacinta also used the platform to call on government and corporate bodies to sponsor stand-up comedy in Ghana.



Watch video below:



