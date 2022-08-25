Akuapem Poloo warns Kofi Adomah over rude sit-in host

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian socialite, Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has sent a stern warning to well-known media personality, Kofi Adomah, following a treatment meted out to her by his sit-in host, Babs Cann, deemed disrespectful.



According to the Christian turned Muslim, a few days ago, she granted Kofi TV an interview and in that interview, the host told her on countless occasions that she hated her.



In a video the socialite shared on her Instagram that has since been deleted, she said, “this blogger kept saying in the interview that ‘I never liked you.’ Which media personnel will interview you, and throughout the interview say ‘I never like you.’



“I corrected her to let her know that she likes me, so far as she has been sleeping on my page. She kept saying that she follows my page. If you hate someone, why would you sleep on their page?” she said.



Poloo has warned Kofi Adomah not to ever invite her for an interview if he was going to let the lady sit in for him.



“I blame Kofi TV. Kofi TV, this should be your first and last. If you are not ready to interview me personally, don't call me for an interview on your platform.



“This is the second time you are calling me for an interview and the first one was with you. Why did you push me to an enemy like that girl? Why?” she asked.



Akuapem Poloo also noted that the lady’s utterances make her unprofessional at the work she does.



“Immediately got to Kofi TV yesterday and we started the interview. From the way the lady started talking, I realised she is not a professional.



“She claims she is a blogger and she has been blogging about me since day one,” she angrily disclosed.







ADA/BB