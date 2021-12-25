Akuapem Poloo speaks about lesbianism in prison

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 December 2021

Source: ghpage.com

Akuapem Poloo who has had a taste and feel of jail has shared her experience on the perception of lesbianism in female prisons.



The mother of one who was released about a week ago after paying the GHC12,000 fine claims that she didn’t witness any instance where a female inmate made love with another female.



According to Akuapem Poloo, the notion that most female prisoners are lesbians is a fallacy.



She mentioned that she bathed together with inmates in a very big bathroom but no one made sexual advances towards the other.



The former ex-convict also emphasized the neatness she witnessed and applauded the prison officers for being strict when it comes to personal hygiene.



In the course of her interview with Sammy Kay, Akuapem Poloo also thanked Rev Owusu Bempah, DKB, Chief of Tepa, and all the other kind people who donated monies to the course of her freedom.



Watch the video below:



