Akuapem Poloo saga: Afia Schwarzenegger fires hypocritical Ghanaians (VIDEO)

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 April 2021
Source: Sammy Kay Media
Media personality and humour therapist, Afia Schwarzenegger has commended and hailed the Child Rights International for fighting for a child’s right and chastised Ghanaians for being hypocrites.
In a video sighted by sammykaymedia.com on Afia’s instagram handle, she berated Ghanaians for been two faced.
She said Ghanaians were the same people who called for the arrest and prosecution of Akuapem Poloo when she posted the naked picture of herself and son and called her all sort of names amidst labelling her as a disgrace to women.
According to her, just when the laws of the land has convicted and sentenced her for the wrong she did that Ghanaians called for, this same hypocritical Ghanaians are now crying and bashing those who enforced the laws by the mere fact that they are just doing their jobs.
As usual of her, Afia went ahead to throw some insults at anyone who disagrees and insults her because of her submission.
Watch video below: