Akuapem Poloo refused to take my advice – 'Big Sister' Afia Schwar swears

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Afia Schwarzenegger had been seen as the odd one out in respect of the clamouring call for the #FreeAkuapemPoloo campaign on social media which was very vibrant prior to her 90 days jail sentence on Friday 16th April, 2021.



The insults and casting of insinuations at her on social media has been staggering, but as is usual of her, Afia Schwar always fights back and makes a case for her stance.



In a live video sighted by sammykaymedia.com, the comedian revealed that at the time she posted the nude picture of herself and son on social media sometime last year, she called Akuapem Poloo on phone and advised her to apologize to Ghanaians for her action and even offered her a helping hand by stating that she will talk to her lawyers so they act as counsel for her on pro-bono terms so they can solve the issue with the police amicably, a gesture Akuapem Poloo thanked her for.



But according to her, Poloo came out publicly the following day to state that her action was an artistic impression therefore she does not understand why some Ghanaians are hurling insults at her for stance against Akuapem Poloo.



Afia stated that as a big sister to Poloo she did what she was supposed to do at the initial stages of this whole case but people turned Akuapem Poloo against her hence did not listen to her advise hence her predicament suffered in court yesterday.



She however pleaded with President Akufo Addo and other leaders to intervene for her to be released for the sake of her young son, despite the 90 days jail sentence.



Watch video below:



