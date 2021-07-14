Akuapem Poloo pleads with Ghanaians to attend to Moesha

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Typically when people dedicate their lives to Christ, they claim to find some divine inner peace knowing that all their battles are the Lord’s.



Seems not to be the case with former slay queen Moesha Bodoung, who after publicly turning over a new leaf and dedicating herself to the service of the Lord, seems to be having a hard time living with herself.



Moesha Buduong was recently captured in a viral video lamenting her past life while claiming men in suits have stolen her “glory”.



The video has led to wide speculations about the state of Moesha’s mental health, with her fellow celebrities expressing concern.



One of such concerned friends of Moesha is Rosemond Brown a.k.a. Akuapem Poloo, who herself is undergoing some “reformation” after getting jailed for taking a compromising photo with her son.



Poloo took to her Instagram page to plead with Ghanaians and those who introduced Moesha to her newfound “salvation” to reach out to her and give her the necessary help.



According to Rosemond, it was rumoured Moesha had tried to jump off a building but was rescued by people around, hence her dishevelled look in the video that has everyone wondering what’s going on with her.



She claims there’s a “bad side” to Moesha giving her life to Christ, which is that it seems to be affecting her psychologically.





But Ghanaian filmmaker, actor and man of God, Pascal Amanfo has disclosed that he has been in touch with Moesha after her fans and friends expressed worry over recent looks.According to him, Moesha is fighting a spiritual battle and as a result, she’ll need all the prayers she can get from her friends and loved ones to help her recuperate.He also advised people to stop misjudging her because what happened to her could have happened to anyone at all.See a screenshot of his post below;