Akuapem Poloo jubilates after getting Cardi B's attention

Actress Akuapem Poloo is undoubtedly one of the biggest fans of American rapper Cardi B. No wonder she went crazy when they first met in Ghana back in December 2019.



Poloo's friendly gesture earned her a secure spot in the rapper's heart.



Akuapem Poloo on Sunday took to her Instagram page to promote Cardi B's latest single 'Hot Shit' which features Kanye West and Lil Durk.



Her post read: "I love Cardi B. Bardi #HOTSH*T."



In no time, Cardi, who Poloo describes as her 'Spirit Twin' reacted to the post with heart emojis.



The two have maintained a friendly relationship on social media, with the American superstar offering her financial support.



Back in 2021, the Ghanaian actress revealed that Cardi sent her $30,000 during her court case involving the publication of obscene material about herself and her son.



“Cardi supported me, she gave me $30,000.00 which I used during my court case and advised me all the time,” she said.



Soon after Cardi's reaction to her post, Poloo pinned and screenshotted the comment to prove that their friendship is still growing strong.



Check out the posts below:



