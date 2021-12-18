Akuapem Poloo finally speaks after being released from prison

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: zionfelix.net

Popular social media sensation, Akuapem Poloo has finally been released from prison after she paid the Ghc12K fine she was requested to pay as a substitute for her 9 months jail term.



In a post she shared, Poloo said she was filled with joy and appreciates all those who have been there for her through her trial.



Recalled that yesterday a receipt showing Akuapem Poloo has paid for the money expected of her went viral and now she has confirmed that she has gained her freedom once again by appreciating all those who were there for her.



Well. after her release today, she shared a photo of herself with her son thanking everyone who has been there for her praying God richly bless each and every one of them who came through for her one way or the other.



See the post below…



