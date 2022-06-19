Akuapem Poloo displays tummy to prove she is not pregnant

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akuapem Poloo debunks pregnancy rumours



Actress says her stomach was protruded because she ate banku



Michy deceives public with pregnancy photos



Popularly Ghanaian socialite and video vixen Rosemond Brown also known as Akuapem Poloo has published a video displaying her flat tummy to refute pregnancy claims.



Akuapem Poloo raised eyebrows on social media after a photo of her with a protruded stomach went viral on the internet. The picture made people assume she was pregnant.



Initially, the socialite explained that her stomach looked that way because she had eaten heavily prior to the shoot of the said photo. She noted that she would be happy to get pregnant again but at the right time.



“So someone drew my attention to news going around that I’m pregnant. In this picture, I finished banku with okro before doing the shoot. Please, I’m not pregnant. I wish though and I receive it but at the right time – God’s own time,” she wrote on Instagram on Thursday, June 16.



However, it seems that the initial rebuttal of pregnancy claims was not enough as she posted a video of herself marking a black bra on an orange skirt tube to display her tummy in its natural state and prove to all she is not pregnant.

Akuapem Poloo captioned the video post, ‘Pregnant Goat’.



A few weeks ago, Michy, the ex-girlfriend and baby mama of Shatta Wale, was believed to be pregnant after she posted a baby shower photo on her verified Instagram page.



However, while on the United Showbiz show as a guest, Michy revealed that the post was a prank geared towards advising people not to believe everything they see on the internet.



“I was feeling mischievous on my birthday and yeah; when you (media) get me, you deal with me very well. So, I was like, let me play with you all a little bit. It was a harmless prank, that didn’t take me to Ankaful, we thank God for that,” Michy said.



This is Akuapem Poloo's post on Instagram.



