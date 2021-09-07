Akuapem Poloo congratulates Cardi B on the birth of her second child

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress, Akuapem Poloo, has sent a congratulatory message to her "spirit twin”, American rapper Cardi B, on the arrival of her second child.



Cardi B on Monday announced the arrival of her second child with her husband Offset. The baby was delivered on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 6:14 pm EST.



The award-winning singer shared a photo of her newborn with Offset with the caption "9/4/21."



Also, her husband on his Instagram page announced that he is now a father of five. The couple now have two children together, Kulture their 3-year-old daughter and their newborn who is a boy.



Akuapem Poloo has built a relationship with the American singer following their encounter during her visit to Ghana. She describes Cardi as her "spirit twin."



In her message to the Grammy award-winning rapper, she wrote: "Yeeesss finally our baby is here congratulations twinnie @iamcardib I’m soo happy for you...you are indeed a strong woman like me that makes us spirit twinnie."



The rapper has on different occasions reacted to posts by Poloo on social media. During her 90-day jail term over the publication of some nude photos of her son, Cardi again called on authorities in Ghana to be lenient on the actress.



Defending Poloo's actions, the "Money" hitmaker in a post on Twitter on April 17, 2021, wrote: “I think jail is a bit harsh. Maybe social media probation or community service,” adding "I seen a lot of Americans do photoshoots like that. Even tho is not my style I don’t think she was going for sexual more going the natural idea. I think jail is a bit harsh. Maybe social media probation or community service."





