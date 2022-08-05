Akua Amoakowaa opens up about relationship with Dr Kwaku Oteng after divorce

Entertainment of Friday, 5 August 2022

Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, the ex-wife of Ghanaian business mogul, Dr Kwaku Oteng has disclosed that although they suffered a messy divorce, they managed to keep a good relationship.



Prior to rumours of bad blood between the two, the beauty queen has clarified that her ex-husband, who helped shaped her life for the better, continues to support their children despite their separation.



Speaking highly of Dr Oteng in an interview on Adom FM, Akua mentioned that some people are of the notion that their bond was completely broken after their divorce.



"Let me clear this, I've got no issues with my ex-husband. We have no bad blood between us, we are cool. The kids are cool with their dad, he is my ex-husband and I respect him.



"He has contributed a lot to my being and I respect that. When I have conversations with people, they doubt my age because I don't talk my age. This is all because I married an elderly man. I don't have any issues with my husband but some people think I have issues with my husband. I beg you, we've got no issues," she stated in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb on August 4.



The 2011 winner of TV3’s Ghana Most Beautiful was married to the founder of Angel Group of Companies for close to eight years as his fourth wife. The couple who have three children divorced back in 2019.





