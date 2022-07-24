Akua Amoakowaa bares cleavage in a crystal dress

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 July 2022

Former beauty queen and businesswoman, Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah, better known as Akua GMB, turned heads on Saturday when she graced the marriage ceremony of her friend in a deep-cut gown that put her cleavage on display.



Akua, who felt comfortable in her 'wild' outfit oozed glamour.



The wedding guest arrived in the company of a friend who assisted in holding the train of her most-talked about crystal gown.



The mother of three got some nasty comments from critics who claimed she exposed 'too much' skin in her plunging skin-tight gown.



Fans of the television personality on the other hand complemented her look. According to them, she understood the assignment.



The gown came with a high slit that also highlighted her thick fine legs.



Check out the look of Akua in the video below:









