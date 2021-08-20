AkuBless nominated for UK-based Gospel Song of the year at GMA UK 2021

Entertainment of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: Ebo Safo, Contributor

Ghanaian gospel artiste based in the UK, AkuBless, has bagged home a nomination as the UK based Gospel Song of the Year, at the Kab-Fam Ghana Music Awards UK 2021.



The evergreen singer got the nomination with her powerful song “Enka Enkaakyi” meaning nothing is too late for the Lord.



AkuBless has been consistent with her gospel songs with regards to messaging to impact life, rhythmic pattern, great portrayal of God's message and values with a touch of quality videos.



She has already released great Gospel songs such as "Me Ma Wo Dinso", and others which have received a massive airplay in the UK and Ghana.



The powerful woman of God who is ready to launch her latest album dubbed "Nkunim Victory" on October 2, 2021, has urged all her loving fans both in UK and Ghana, to vote for her to bring this prestigious award home.



The Kab-Fam Ghana Music Awards UK 2021 is slated on October 9, 2021.







