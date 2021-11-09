You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 11 09Article 1398046

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akrobeto schools Cecilia Marfo on how to pronounce words properly

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Akwasi Boadi 'Akrobeto' is the host of UTV's 'Real news' play videoAkwasi Boadi 'Akrobeto' is the host of UTV's 'Real news'

• Akrobeto reacts to Cecilia Marfo’s ‘washawasay’ song

Cecilia Marfo mispronounces words in viral song

• Ghanaians react to Akrobeto’s pronunciations


Ghanaian comic actor, Akwesi Boadi a.k.a Akrobeto, has reacted to Cecilia Marfo’s famous rendition of popular gospel song ‘What shall I say unto the Lord’.

Earlier in a video making rounds on social media, Cecilia Marfo was seen mispronouncing some words as she sang that particular song.

Since the video surfaced on social media, it has attracted scores of reactions from individuals.

To some, it was a mere rib-cracking joke but others were of the view that Cecilia Marfo to some extent is making the gospel fraternity unpopular.

It was in this light that Akrobeto, after a careful analysis of Cecilia Marfo’s video, seized the opportunity to teach her how to properly pronounce certain words on his show.

Watch Akrobeto’s reaction whiles presenting ‘The Real News’ on UTV below:


Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment