Akrobeto's brand soars again as international media laughs over his pronunciations

International sports analysts mimic Akrobeto



Akrobeto goes viral



Akrobeto becomes an internet sensation



Ghanaian actor and host for ‘Real News’, Akwasi Boadi popularly known as Akrobeto has gained international fame again with the way he mispronounces the names of some international football stars.



Akrobeto who has been airing a parody version of news stories read by professional journalists has not only gotten Ghanaians to laugh but a group of international sports analysts rolling over as well with his unrefined English pronunciation when he gave highlights for the English Premier League (EPL).



In a video that was shared by a user on Tiktok, the actor cum presenter struggled to introduce his show in the English Language and characteristically mispronounced a lot of words.



Meanwhile, the international presenters even before Akrobeto got into the names of the EPL players mimicked the actor’s accent, asking him to apologise, which many fans found amusing.



His struggle with the Queen’s English has become a blessing in disguise since the actor sum presenter started his ‘Real News’ show on UTV. It has turned around and after years of ‘local fame’, Akrobeto has now gone global.



In November 2021 he trended after some footballers and clubs shared a funny video of him struggling to mention their names.



Akrobeto is trending at the moment, all bcos of this video ???????? go go akrobetodinho ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Aj9E75Wddg — Nana Fapimso ???? (@pnorvinyo_17) January 13, 2022

Akrobeto to the world ???????? pic.twitter.com/2SLn6wLFJG — Bad Guy (@bolga_jayz) January 12, 2022

These white folks love Akrobeto’s Commentary Chale ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/C8NJe11K2D — Kwesi Picasso (Stubborn sarkcess) ???? (@Donsarkcess) January 13, 2022

Akrobeto goes global again cracking ribs with the Real News



Stonebwoy Kalyjay #Ronaldo

Cape coast Sneakers Nyame Darmian pic.twitter.com/2Sn23yR2Tl — Son of God (@inanakwasi) January 13, 2022

Akrobeto ankasa he be legend, see the way the guys excite ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/2XVPEQR1eo — Elvis ???????? (@Kayjnr10) January 13, 2022

Imagine if Kepa Arrizabalaga was the first name Uncle Akrobeto had to mention for Chelsea ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/WYSzeX2L1a — Kamara ???? ???????? ???????? (@NaaKamara) January 13, 2022

Akrobeto is now famous than most the celebrities but I won’t mention names pic.twitter.com/rUPd4sD1vN — Dr. Kay (@Laky_DannyKay) January 13, 2022