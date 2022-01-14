You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 01 14Article 1444540

Entertainment of Friday, 14 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Akrobeto's brand soars again as international media laughs over his pronunciations

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (6)

Listen to Article

Akrobeto gets international sports presenters laughing play video Click Here to
Watch in Twi
Akrobeto gets international sports presenters laughing

International sports analysts mimic Akrobeto

Akrobeto goes viral

Akrobeto becomes an internet sensation

Ghanaian actor and host for ‘Real News’, Akwasi Boadi popularly known as Akrobeto has gained international fame again with the way he mispronounces the names of some international football stars.

Akrobeto who has been airing a parody version of news stories read by professional journalists has not only gotten Ghanaians to laugh but a group of international sports analysts rolling over as well with his unrefined English pronunciation when he gave highlights for the English Premier League (EPL).

In a video that was shared by a user on Tiktok, the actor cum presenter struggled to introduce his show in the English Language and characteristically mispronounced a lot of words.

Meanwhile, the international presenters even before Akrobeto got into the names of the EPL players mimicked the actor’s accent, asking him to apologise, which many fans found amusing.

His struggle with the Queen’s English has become a blessing in disguise since the actor sum presenter started his ‘Real News’ show on UTV. It has turned around and after years of ‘local fame’, Akrobeto has now gone global.

In November 2021 he trended after some footballers and clubs shared a funny video of him struggling to mention their names.

TWI NEWS

















Comments:
This article has 6 comment(s), give your comment