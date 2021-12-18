Akrobeto issues strong warning to Ernest Opoku

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Akrobeto claims ownership of Ernest Opoku’s famous dance moves



Ghanaian actor cum TV host Akrobeto has humorously cautioned Ernest Opoku Jnr.to desist from displaying his dance moves whenever he (Ernest) makes an appearance at public functions.



The popular gospel singer who earlier made a guest appearance on UTV’s United Showbiz was seen displaying some strange body movements whiles dancing to Patience Nyarko’s live performance.



The dance steps which Ernest displayed in a stylish and teasing manner got Ghanaians talking on social media.



Interestingly, he was applauded for inventing a new dance into the showbiz circles and that particular dance was even named after him.



But in a new twist, Akrobeto has claimed the rightful ownership of Ernest Opoku’s famous dance.



According to the Real News show host, Ernest did not seek permission from him before showcasing the dance on live TV.



Akrobeto has in a comic manner asked Ernest Opoku not to display the dance at any public event ever again.



“Last week, I came back from Dubai and I wasn’t happy with the news I heard. My own sister Nana Ama Mcbrown hosted a group of gospel musicians on her United Showbiz show. I was informed that Ernest Opoku danced a particular dance that does not belong to him. Just like how I cannot claim ownership of any of his songs, he should also desist from adopting my dance moves. That particular dance he displayed on UTV is my dance,” Akrobeto stated during his Real News show.



“You did not give me a prior notice to use any of my songs all I heard and saw was that you just decided to showcase it as though it belongs to you. You are warned. The next time you use this song without my permission,” he added.



