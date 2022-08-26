Akrobeto gets new car

Entertainment of Friday, 26 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Television personality, Akwasi Boadi (Akrobeto) has been captured in a video that features a new, posh car he owns – the latest Toyota Venza model.



The said video shared on social media by UTV, the channel he works with, saw the celebrated actor and Real News show host walk from a supermarket with items as he headed toward the car.



An unidentified voice, believed to be that of the gentleman who filmed the video, could be heard praising Akrobeto’s car making the actor pause to respond to the remarks after exchanging pleasantries.



“This is my new car. This is a 2022 Toyota Venza. That’s their latest car,” a cheerful-looking Akrobeto said as he opened the back door and placed the items he got from the shop there before driving off.



It is unclear whether the actor bought the vehicle or it was a gift but checks by GhanaWeb have revealed that the manufacturer's suggested retail price for the car is US$33,240, equivalent to GH¢330,405.



Among others, the 2.5-litre dynamic force 4-cylinder engine vehicle has a hybrid powertrain with 219 net system horsepower, height-adjustable hands-free power liftgate with jam protection, 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support, integrated rear spoiler and dual chrome-tipped exhaust.



For years, Akrobeto has entertained Ghana and other parts of the world with his movies and satirical news programme, Real News, on UTV. On countless occasions, he has been in the trends following his funny videos used by some international media houses and soccer clubs.







BB