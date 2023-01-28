Akrobeto explains why he prefer older women

Entertainment of Saturday, 28 January 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Akwasi Boadi Akrobeto, one of Ghana’s finest entertainers, has talked about the type of women he likes.



The renowned actor shared with viewers of UTV during the presentation of the ‘Real News’ that he prefers older women.



In an amusing manner, Akrobeto disclosed how safe it is to be in a relationship with women who are in their 70s or above.



He recalled one of his hilarious experiences with an older woman.



Compared to dating young ladies, the well-known actor said it is stressful.



Akrobeto made this disclosure following a viral report that a young lady in Ghana has filed a lawsuit against her alleged sugar daddy.





