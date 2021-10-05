Akosua Agyepong must clarify her allegations on Nana Ampadu's death - Ola

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Veteran musician Akosua Agyepong must provide better details on the circumstances that led to the death of Nana Kwame Ampadu, this is the view of radio personality Ola Michaels.



Whiles making submissions on Peace FM's Entertainment Review programme over the past weekend, Ola maintained that taking Akosua's account that a delayed ambulance and sleeping doctor caused Ampadu's demise, could be problematic.



"Issues to do with death are very sensitive and must be treated as such. She claims an ambulance delayed in arriving for the sick Ampadu but we cannot verify that because in the heat of the moment, such claims may be subjective.



"So, now that emotions are down, we can seek clarification," Ola submitted.



With respect to the issue of an unavailable doctor, he quizzed: "So did the hospital have just one doctor? We know doctors run shifts.



In an interview with Adom FM, Akosua Agyepong revealed that Nana Ampadu had been sick prior but his situation worsened on the day he passed.



She alleged that an ambulance meant to pick him had delayed and when they managed to get to the Achimota Hospital he was denied treatment because of the unavailability of a medic.



They eventually made it to Legon Hospital where Ampadu died despite brave efforts by doctors at the facility.