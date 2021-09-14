Akosua Agyapong and Diana Hopeson battle over GHAMRO supremacy

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 September 2021
Veteran highlife musician, Akosua Agyapong, has vowed to contest Diana Hopeson for the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) Chairperson slot.
According to the ‘Eka Bi Nie’ hitmaker, Diana has been incompetent throughout her reign as GHAMRO’s Second Vice Chairman, adding that she does not deserve to be given the nod to serve as the main chairman.
Questioning Diana’s competence when she served as a board member of MUSIGA some years back, Akosua Agyapong said she hasn’t proven herself worthy to be elected as GHAMRO chair.
To prove her extent of seriousness, Akosua Agyapong intends to also compete for the same chairmanship slot to prove a point that Diana Hopeson does not fit the position.
“We have those that GHAMRO belongs to. They don’t want to move out. You Diana Hopeson, you were with MUSIGA, you were with MUSIGA president but what did you do for us? Now you go to GHAMRO as second vice and you still want to stand as chairperson for GHAMRO? Ahba! I’m saying it here and today. I am standing in for GHAMRO chairperson because I won’t allow Diana to go for that position so she can bring in her people. It won’t happen! Even in MUSIGA that wouldn’t happen,” she stated in an interview with Citi TV and monitored by GhanaWeb.
“Where does the money of musician who are not registered with GHAMRO go to?” she asked.
Akosua Agyapong is one out of the many individuals who have over the years been critical over claims of the Music Rights Society cheating musicians in the country.
The likes of Stonebwoy, Kwaw Kese, Shatta Wale, Bulldog, Dada KD and several others have in recent times waged war on GHAMRO for failing to pay royalties belonging to musicians in the country.
Meanwhile, GHAMRO is expected to go to the polls soon to elect a new president that will replace Rex Omar, whose four-year tenure ends this year.