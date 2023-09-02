Aklerh affirms her claim as Ghana's Dancehall Queen with release of ‘Run D'Town’ and ‘Money’

Music of Saturday, 2 September 2023

Source: Fiifi Adinkra, Contributor

Ghana's reggae and dancehall scene has long been vibrant and competitive, and one name that continues to shine brightly is Aklerh.



The sensational female musician, known for her powerful vocals and captivating stage presence, has once again proven her prowess with the release of not one, but two scintillating singles: "Run D'Town" and "Money."



With a moniker that echoes confidence and a style that exudes authenticity, Aklerh, whose real name is Zebulun Aklerh Ocansey, has carved a unique niche for herself in the male-dominated industry.



Her ability to seamlessly blend reggae and dancehall vibes while infusing her music with relatable lyrics has endeared her to fans across the nation.



"Run D'Town" is a fiery anthem that showcases Aklerh's commanding presence. Produced by the talented CashTwo Beats, the track is a perfect blend of catchy melodies and hard-hitting rhythms.



The song's infectious chorus is bound to have listeners singing along after just one listen. Aklerh's distinctive voice soars over the production, delivering verses that tell a story of empowerment and seizing control.



On the other hand, "Money," produced by CaskeysOnit, takes a different thematic approach. This track delves into the struggles and aspirations surrounding the need to have one’s freedom.



Aklerh's emotive delivery brings to life the lyrics that reflect the universal desire for success and prosperity. The track's laid-back yet captivating beat complements her vocals perfectly, creating a sonic experience that is soothing.



Aklerh's consistency in delivering exceptional music has solidified her place as undoubtedly Ghana's Dancehall Queen in recent time. Her ability to tackle a range of subjects through her music, from empowerment to socio-economic realities, showcases her versatility as an artist. Her commitment to staying true to her roots while pushing creative boundaries is evident in both "Run D'Town" and "Money."



As "Run D'Town" and "Money" make their way into the playlists of reggae and dancehall enthusiasts, there's no doubt that Aklerh's reign as Ghana's Dancehall Queen is set to continue.



Her unique sound, meaningful lyrics, and dynamic performances are a testament to her dedication and artistry. With these new singles, Aklerh has once again proven that she is a force to be reckoned with, and her musical journey is one that fans eagerly anticipate.



For fans and newcomers alike, Aklerh's music is available on all major streaming platforms, and experiencing these two new singles is a must for anyone who appreciates authentic and impactful reggae and dancehall music.



