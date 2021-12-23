You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 12 23Article 1430296

Akiyana set to release Christmas tune titled ‘Eyes on me’

Zylofon Music signee, Akiyana is set to treat fans to a new Christmas tune titled ‘Eyes on me'.

The dancehall singer’s yet-to-be-released banger is definitely what fans will need to vibe with this Christmas.

Scheduled to be dropped on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2021, ‘Eyes on me’ certainly promises to be that Christmas hit.

Fans are therefore entreated to keep their fingers crossed and monitor all streaming platforms as they await the new banger.

