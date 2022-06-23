Akesisem drops ‘2X Higher’ album featuring Kwesi Slay, Pope Skinny

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 June 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian award-winning singer hailing from Ashiaman, King Joshua Wilson popularly known in showbiz circles as Akesisem has released his latest album dubbed ‘2X Higher’.



The 15-track album features cemented rappers Pope Skinny, Kwesi Slay among others who have gracefully made it a topnotch album.



Since the ‘2X Higher’ album dropped, tracks such as “Ye Didi”, “Sika Beba” and “Asem Beba” are steadily garnering huge numbers on streaming platforms, Audiomack and YouTube.



In an interview with Akesisem, he said, the jamming album is mostly targeted at motivating the youth and entertaining all music lovers.



Akesisem is one of the upcoming Ghanaian musicians poised to put the nation on the map. He has since been working hard to become a household name in Ghana.



“2X Higher means I am going to the top and this is one of the albums that I would urge every music lover to take time and listen to it. I am sure of been one of the top singers in Ghana and beyond in no time. 2X Higher will open the doors and I know that,” he said.