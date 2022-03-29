Akabenezer, Lilwin beef was planned for social media trends – Kumawood Actor reveals

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 March 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular Kumawood actor, Nana Kofi Wusu known in the Entertainment industry as Ojohn has revealed that Ras Nene known as Akabenezer and Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin beef was planned for trends.



The two Kumawood Actors Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and Ras Nene known as Akabenezer became a major topic on social media after the two colleagues clashed.



A video went viral when Ras Nene Akabenezer failed to acknowledge Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin’s greetings when they met at a public event



Speaking in an interview with Osei Kwadwo on AMBASSADOR TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Ojohn explained that “The beef between Aka Ebenezer and Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin was planned just for the trend but the issue is Lilwin wasn’t aware of the beef”



According to him “Aka Ebenezer planned the beef and trapped Lilwin but Lilwin fell into it and it went in favor of Akabenezer. When Lilwin realized he was trapped, Aka Ebenezer was trending that time”.



“Before Lilwin wasn’t aware the beef was planned by Akabenezer for trends, he started granting interviews but Akabenezer decided not to talk about what Lilwin said about him because he knew what he planned for and what he wanted to achieve,” Ojohn revealed



“I’m not against beef in the industry because it makes the games interesting and enjoyable. One person can trap his or her colleague with beef just for trends and it always happens in the industry”.



“Akabenezer's beef with Lilwin really helped him that month because that beef drew people’s attention to watch Akabenezer and his views boosted that month,” he said.