Ajagurajah reveals his greatest fear

Entertainment of Friday, 12 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prophet Ajagurajah has said his greatest fear is dying in his sleep.



Known in private life as Kwabena Asiamah, the founder of the Ajagurajah Movement in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz said due to this, he leaves his door ajar whenever he’s going to bed, a decision some of his affiliates have been complaining about.



“My greatest fear is dying in my sleep so I don’t lock my doors before going to bed. I fear I would die in the room. My door is very strong; so, if I lock it and die, by the time the break-in, I might have swollen. Spirituality tells you your soul will not go beyond earth if you die and your body is not attended to within four hours. We need to see your body and shout,” he stated.



Meanwhile, Ajagurajah has said some presenters, artistes, and politicians come to him seeking certain supernatural abilities.



“Presenters, artistes, and politicians come to me. Well, they come to Ajagurajah. Some presenters come to me for authority.



“They want to wield the kind of power that whenever they speak, no one else speaks or whatever they say should be final,” he said.



The vociferous preacher also added that he is not as great as God to be able to fulfill people's wishes, and in cases where he fails to see to their needs, they can’t attack him or force him in any way.



“You cannot attack me when you come to me for something and I am not able to give it to you. I am not God,” he added.







BB