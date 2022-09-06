Ajagurajah justifies why he cursed 'small boys' who mocked him

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Ghanaian preacher, Bishop Abed Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, also known as Ajagurajah, has explained that he has on several occasions overlooked instances where people made fun of him by using him in their comic videos.



However, he couldn't overlook the viral video secretly recorded by two young men who mocked him. That was the reason why he cursed them.



Ajagurajah has noted that the boys who made a mockery of him for eating at a KFC restaurant had evil intentions, adding that they couldn't have done the same to their fathers.



Their aim of shaming him on social media resulted in the preacher placing deadly curses on their lives.



The aggrieved preacher in a self-recorded video back in August cursed the men whose voices were heard in the background of the video.



"Let me say this, those who took that video of me will suffer in life. Water will forever taste bitter in your mouth. All your children will be sicklers. You will beg before you eat. Your funeral will not be befitting, you will suffer shame at your burial. May the angel of Ajagurajah curse you...your plan was to shame me but it backfired. Ghanaians now know that am not arrogant. I am not like those pastors."



In explaining himself in an interview on One Ghana TV, he justified his actions.



"Some people want to ridicule you. They want every way and means to ridicule you. I make fun of what they use to ridicule me. With this, there is nothing more to say. That is how I live my life. I use something called reverse psychology.



"I don't curse people. I have explained that I use reverse psychology...let me talk about those boys who videoed me. A lot of people mock me, but I never curse them, never. A number of people, including Teacher Kwadwo and Appiah Stadium make fun of me in their videos, I never talk, but it is different when you hide to take a video of me eating.



"You don't know those that I was eating with. Someone might not want his face on social media. What you are doing isn't proper, that action got to me. The mockery, they could have just walked to me, greeted but you sat in your car video me unaware and laughed at me...a small boy laughing at me and describing how I was drinking my soft drink. Can you record your father and upload it on social media as you did to me? That was a pure mockery," Ajagurajah lamented.





