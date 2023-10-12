Ajagurajah fights Dr. Osei Kwame Despite over ‘Chop bar’ title

Entertainment of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prophet Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as ‘Ajagurajah’, has expressed displeasure over a viral video where Dr. Osei Kwame Despite touted himself as a chop bar operator.



Earlier at the traditional wedding ceremony of the daughter of his partner and friend, Dr. Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Kwame Despite made this revelation, when he was asked to introduce himself.



“I am Osei Kwame Despite. I operate a chop bar because I produce and sell Neat Fufu," he stated.



However, this development did not sit well with Ajagurajah, who claims to be the sole originator and bearer of the ‘chop bar pastor’ tag.



Ajagurajah said he was expecting the businessman to list his tall list of businesses and not venture into the ‘Chop bar’ jurisdiction.



Asking the Despite Group of Companies founder to retract his statements, Ajagurajah said it is impossible to drag the title with him.



“Please let Despite know that I am not happy... I was expecting him to start listing his chain of companies. I was expecting to hear him say that he owns a radio, and TV station, among others, but to my surprise, he said he is a chop bar operator.



“In Ghana, everyone knows that I am the one who owns that title. Does he want to drive me out of business? He needs to retract that statement. Because the whole of Ghana knows that I am the chop bar pastor. I am pleading with him to retract his statement because a lot of people were tagging me in that video. That’s my job and I will be very angry if it is taken away from me,” he expressed in a video shared on his Instagram page.



Watch the video below:





EB/BB