Aisha Modi leaks video of Zionfelix's proposal to Minalyn

Zionfelix has engaged his long-time girlfriend, Mina Lawani (Minalyn). This is according to Aisha Modi who broke the news of their engagement with a video on Instagram.



The surprise proposal according to a date on the video, took place on May 22, 2021, during Minalyn's baby bump shoot with her now-fiancé, Felix Adomako (Zionfelix).



Minalyn who might have not known the plans Zionfelix had on the day appeared surprised when he went down on one knee to ask the question, "Will you marry me?".



The heavily pregnant lady couldn't hide her excitement as she kept blushing when her man placed the ring on her finger to confirm her as the chosen one.



Meanwhile, Zionfelix has also welcomed his second child with his second baby mama, Erica Kyem, who reports indicate, delivered a boy.



The Blogger on Friday released photos of himself and Mina to officially announce the birth of their daughter, Adepa who is already on Instagram as pax_pam.



Aisha Modi, popularly, called 'She loves Stonebwoy', congratulated Mina in the post and added that she was going to make a wonderful mother.



Aisha Modi, popularly, called 'She loves Stonebwoy', congratulated Mina in the post and added that she was going to make a wonderful mother.






