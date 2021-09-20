Aisha Modi attacks Abena Moet and Ola Michael over promise made to Yaw Sarpong

Entertainment of Monday, 20 September 2021

Self-acclaimed industry police and controversial music enthusiast, Ayisha Modi popularly known as she_loves_stonebwoy has taken a swipe at Neat Fm’s presenters, Ola Michael and Abena Moet for peddling false news about her.



Ayisha Modi a couple of months ago promised a plot of land each to veteran gospel musicians, Yaw Sarpong and Maame Tiwaa but checks revealed she has not been able to fulfil her promise made to them yet.



In view of this, Abena Moet together with the host of Neat Fm’s Entertainment GH show, Ola Michael during a studio discussion urged the benevolent Ayisha Modi to do the needful by honouring her promise.



This statement made by Ola Michael and Abena Moet did not go done well with the loudmouth, Ayisha Modi and in return has fired shots at the duo in a video sighted by sammykaymedia.com.



Ayisha Modi in a video, made disparaging remarks at Abena Moet and stated that instead of her discussing and passing commentary about the blackmailers in Ghana, she is rather concentrating on her.



