‘Ailing’ Nollywood actress tearfully discloses the number of years she has left

Friday, 11 March 2022

Nigerian actress devastated with the number of years left to live



Kemi Afolabi shares her lupus story



Nollywood actress spends N1.2 million on lupus treatment



Nigerian actress, Kemi Afolabi has divulged that she has less than five years to live, and this has left many Nigerians devastated.



Speaking to Nigerian Journalist, Chude Jideonwo, Kemi tearfully disclosed that her doctor has communicated to her to prepare for the worst.



She cited, "Make sure you are with your loved ones. At least, you still have up to five years."



Shedding some light on what her sickness entails, she said, "I have lupus. It’s not curable. You just have to take medications for the rest of your life."



The actress said she has so far spent a whopping N1.2m on treatment but it has yielded no positive results, adding, that she is in constant pain.



Lupus is believed to be an autoimmune disease that occurs when one’s body's immune system attacks its own tissues and organs. It has no cure but can only be managed.



Some foreign celebrities who have suffered this incurable disease include American singer, Selena Gomez who underwent a kidney transplant as a result of lupus taking a break from her career to deal with anxiety and depression stemming from her diagnosis.