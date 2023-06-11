Agya Koo slams Oboy Siki, others over claims he used 'NPP money' to build a house

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 June 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Popular Kumawood Actor, Agya Koo, has berated his colleagues for accusing him of building his mansion with cash from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.



Agya Koo, as part of his 54th birthday celebration, launched his new multi-million dollar mansion in Kumasi but has been at the centre of criticisms from Twene Jonas, Kevin Taylor, Oboy Siki, and others on social media.



Tackling the development on Kumasi-based Kessben Fm monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Agya Koo debunked all the allegations he built his mansion with NPP cash.



“The building was there in 2007 and even the time I endorsed NPP, I completed the house just that I didn’t paint it. Sometimes I wonder why people try to peddle lies to make it look like that’s the truth because I built my own house from scratch” Agya Koo explained.



“I heard that I have been given a contract by NPP to buy cocoa, someone said I deal with fuel by a contract given to me by NPP but they were all lies. I don’t want to give Oboy Siki the attention because he talked with hatred but that will not stop me from doing what I can do to motivate others”



“I don’t want to be in a wheelchair one day then I will come on social media to beg for money that’s why I don’t joke with my work because I have to save money for any emergency situation that may come”, he said.



Watch the video below:



