System Error

Appearantly this is because:

There is a problem in the software or database. The error is identified and recorded. Our technical staff will fix the problem shortly.

Please try the following options instead:

Use the Back key to return to the previous page

Return to the Homepage

Use our Site Map

Unfortunately the following page could not be loaded:https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/entertainment/Agya-Koo-on-how-his-colleagues-collapsed-his-marriage-regrets-of-not-having-kids-abroad-