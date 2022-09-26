Agya Koo in trouble

Entertainment of Monday, 26 September 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Some social media users have descended on Agya Koo after the Kumawood actor made a claim that no government has performed better than Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration, not even Kwame Nkrumah.
“Akufo-Addo’s administration is the only one that has worked hard and kept its promises. Kufour took action. He made us value the concept of majority rule. I travel extensively throughout this country and have witnessed the enormous improvement in the person, thus I wonder why communicators are failing to project.
“Although Ghanaians sometimes offend me, no government has performed as well as the one led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. If you know history, you’ll realize Kwame Nkrumah didn’t accomplish anything,” he said speaking with Kwaku Manu.
This utterance by the actor has angered some Ghanaians who have taken it to bird app, Twitter, to share their thoughts.
According to some social media users, it is evident the actor can only pass as a comedian and nothing more than that. They have argued that Akufo-Addo's performance is abysmal and comes nowhere close to Nkrumah's.
In a post shared by a user, said, “Mr prez @NAkufoAddo it’s very painful not to allow this idiot called Agya Koo not to benefit the free education some. See mumu comparing a failed prez like Nana Addo to Dr Kwame Nkrumah!! Ah!!.”
Another user said, “No wonder Lil win and Kweku Manu are clear, I knew Agya Koo’s fooling for the camera was real and it wasn’t acting naaa. I blame Kuffour too tsw.”
“I never commented on Agya Koo’s interview because I thought, it was one of his comedies. You will lose your credibility and mind when you follow this useless government,” another added.
Agya Koo has said it all. If NPP communicators will be aggressive about their achievements NDC won't even be an option.— Castrils1 (@castrils1) September 16, 2022
No President since independence has done more than Nana Addo. The media is just focusing on the cost of living and exchange rate. pic.twitter.com/pwJCn9KKJl
You guys should know that Agya Koo is an actor. He didn't mean to say Akufo Addo is better than Kwame Nkrumah. It was a slip of tongue haha..— Kennedy Twumasi (@kenny_twumasi) September 26, 2022
Dr. Kwame Nkrumah sends message to Ghanaians from his grave. #audioleak Agya koo is a fool. the biggest idiot in kumawood* pic.twitter.com/vWQdhiMbcy— SaD LieF• (@SadBoysGang2) September 26, 2022
Agya Koo is losing his credibility to stomach politics, how can you say Addo D is better than Kwame Nkrumah. Awell Lilwin too achieve pass am too sia line sei— Twilight????????????☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) September 26, 2022
Agya Koo won’t see your tweets, and even if he could, he can’t read them either. So why you people root dey tweet plenty like that?— LAW ???? (@_lawslaw) September 26, 2022
I never knew Agya koo has mental problem like that.I think that the reason why he never acted any correct movie https://t.co/YAnn4DhmDH— ooomycota ???????? (@Ooomycotagh) September 25, 2022
Agya Koo is a very great comedian cos how can anyone says Akuffo Addo has done better than Nkrumah ever did?— Kobby Founda???????? (@Founda__) September 26, 2022
Agya Koo start acting way before Lilwin , he take money all remove dross eno achieve anything, Addo D give am small coins he say he better pass Kwame Nkrumah.— Twilight????????????☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) September 26, 2022
So Agya Koo's comedy is supposed to make us forget that Akoffo Addo was booed by Ghanaians? Inflation in this country is on its way to 100% they should continue the gimmicks. pic.twitter.com/HT0Ndbv3i7— Braa Sulley (@braa_sulley) September 25, 2022