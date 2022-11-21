Agric minister took money to plant cereals but harvested plantains – Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Monday, 21 November 2022

Afia Schwarzenegger has lambasted the Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, for what she has described as hiding under the cloak of the ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’ initiative to deceive Ghanaians.



Earlier, the controversial socialite called out the Agric minister, describing him as a failure, while citing the high cost of food across the country.



Afia Schwarzenegger has on several occasions labelled Dr. Osei Akoto an incompetent and underperforming minister.



She strongly believes he is a contributing factor to Ghana’s worsening economic situation.



However, in another video to chide the Agric minister for harvesting and selling food items, including plantains and vegetables instead of cereals, as stipulated in the planting for food and jobs program, she took to Instagram and said,



“Why is it that the Ghanaian youth don’t like asking the leaders questions? Agric Minister took the taxpayer's money to fund the planting for food and jobs initiative. We intended to plant cereals, when I say cereals, I’m referring to rice, wheat, and the likes. Plantains are not regarded as cereals. It is only the Agric minister who plants cereals and harvests plantain.



"Where is the rice you were supposed to plant and why are you providing plantains? Your initiative couldn’t even feed the country with rice. Parliament should call him. Call Dr. Osei Akoto so he will explain the planting for food and jobs initiative.”



Meanwhile, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Dr Gyiele Nurah, has stated that Ghana’s cereals and legumes production increased by 707,150 metric tons following the introduction of the government’s flagship “Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ)” programme.







