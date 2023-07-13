Agradaa rearrested in case involving publication of nude photos of a prophet

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 July 2023

Founder and leader of the Heaven Way Champion International Ministry, Patricia Asiedua, alias Nana Agradaa, has been rearrested in a case involving the publication of nude pictures of a prophet, one Emmanuel Appiah Ennin.



The said photos were published on Agradaa's TV station Thunder TV in 2022.



Nana Agradaa, was in February 2023 arraigned and charged with non-consensual sharing of intimate image contrary to Sections 67(1) of the Cybersecurity Act, (Act 1038).



The current arrest which took place today (July 12, 2023) was reported by UTV even though the immediate reason for the rearrest remains unclear.



She pleaded not guilty to the charge before Circuit Court 10 presided over by Her Honour Mrs Evelyn Asamoah.



Agradaa and four other accomplices were all granted bail in the sum of GHc100,000.00 with three sureties each.



The other accomplices included: Enock Owusu Kissi, 33, Charles Omane alias One Gig, 39, Emmanuel Kofi Gyasi, 47, and one Andy who was at large; all of them were charged with abetment of crime namely; non-consensual sharing of intimate image.





The brief facts of the case as presented to the court by the Prosecutor, ASP Emmanuel Haligah, were that the Complainant, Emmanuel Appiah Fomum, is a Prophet and resides at Teshie, Accra.He said the 1st Accused Patricia Asiedua is a lady Pastor residing at Weija and the 2nd accused Enoch Owusu Kissi is a media Practitioner residing at Weija.The Prosecutor told the court also that the 3rd accused Charles Omane alias One Gig is a businessman residing at Nungua and 4th accused Emmanuel Kofi Gyasi is a Television (TV) Presenter residing at Nungua while the 5th accused person Andy is at large.ASP Haligah said, sometime in 2020 the 1st accused Patricia Asieduwaa who was the owner of a TV station called ‘Thunder TV’ hosted a programme on her TV station and intentionally showed the naked pictures of the complainant on live TV.The prosecutor said, Nana Agradaa made mockery of him with all the other accused persons who were panelist on the said programme encouraging her on the course.He said the said programme was also streamed live on Youtube and Facebook where a witness, in this case, saw it and informed the complainant about it.The Prosecutor told the court that the 1st accused also intentionally distributed intimate images of the complainant to a witness in this case via WhatsApp.He said the complainant reported the matter to Police for assistance and during investigation all the accused persons with the exception of the 5th accused who is at large were arrested for investigation.He said the Police retrieved the intimate images of the complainant which were shared or distributed by 1st accused Patricia Asieduwaa.ASP Haligah said in the course of investigation, the programme on which the intimate images were shown was retrieved by Police and played back to all the accused persons who identified themselves in the video of the programme hosted by 1st accused.He said after investigation the accused persons were charged with the offences and arraigned.