Agradaa goes berserk over membership fee

Entertainment of Friday, 20 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Evangelist Patricia descends on critics



Agradaa says nothing will stop her from taking GH¢300 from church members



Romeo questions why Agradaa is allowed to operate in Ghana



Fetish priestess turned evangelist, Nana Agradaa who now calls herself Evangelist Patricia, has descended on people asking why she is taking GH¢300 for membership in her church.



According to the self-acclaimed evangelist in a viral video circulated on social media, people judging her for taking money for membership in her church should mind their business because it is her church.



“You've acted stupidly and don’t you know you are letting people rub your destiny on the floor with it. Don't you know that you are putting your dignity (destiny) to the floor? You let the foolish ones fool you.



“Before you register in my church, you have to have a membership card. You will pay GH¢300. It's my church, not your church. You can't dictate what I have to do in my church for me,” she said.



She also added that some preachers sell all sorts of things in their churches like creams and onions and that is none of anyone’s business.



“Someone has started their church and claims they want to sell creams, others onions; it's none of your business. You should go to hell. F**k off yourself, you should f**k off yourself, do you understand me,” she added.



Meanwhile, on an episode of Bloggers’ Forum on GhanaWeb TV, event organiser, McDonald Nana Yaw Asare (Romeo) made a contribution and questioned why society will let someone like former fetish priestess, Evangelist Patricia operate in Ghana while still deceiving people because she changed her religion.



In Romeo’s submission on the show, he mentioned that he finds it disturbing that a woman who has harmed people and hurt so many in the name of being a fetish priestess can claim to be a preacher and it's fine by society.



He added that it's no secret that she still operates a church with the same dubious intention she had as a fetish priestess and no one seems to have issues with it.



