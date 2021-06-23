Agabus eyes collaboration with Koda

xxxxxxxxxxx of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: etvghana.com

Collaborations have become the driving force of some breakthroughs and successes in most if not all ventures in the world and music is no exception.



A recent discovery in the mainstream Ghanaian music industry, Agabus has hinted that although he seeks to work with many gospel musicians, the celebrated Koda is at the top of his list.



Speaking to Kokonsa Kester on Y107.9FM’s Weekend Rush show, Agabus said, “I am praying to collaborate with some artistes. I am really eyeing Koda and I have a relationship with him. I pray we have a feature by close of the year.”



Agabus revealing the muse behind his new single titled ‘God is lifting’ explained, “I have been through some ups and downs this season and I can feel that God is lifting me up to the highest point in my life.”



He encouraged listeners to wait on God as He will come to their aid and rescue them from whatever situation they are in. “You will never be there forever as God is going to show up for you soon.”